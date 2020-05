A small brush fire in Santa Clarita Sunday afternoon prompted a response from Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel.

Firefighters responded to reports of a vegetation fire near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Centre Pointe Parkway just before 4:45 p.m., according to Supervisor Melanie Flores.

Once they had arrived, they found a 300- by 20-foot spot, and forward progress was stopped on the fire at a half-acre around 5 p.m., Flores said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel put out a brush fire near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Centre Pointe Parkway on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel put out a brush fire near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Centre Pointe Parkway on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel put out a brush fire near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Centre Pointe Parkway on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel put out a brush fire near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Centre Pointe Parkway on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel put out a brush fire near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Centre Pointe Parkway on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel put out a brush fire near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Centre Pointe Parkway on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel put out a brush fire near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Centre Pointe Parkway on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal