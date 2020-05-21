Firefighters respond to brush fire in Agua Dulce

A brush fire spreads in Agua Dulce Thursday. Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Fire Department Fire Air Operations.
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a brush fire in Agua Dulce Thursday.

The call came at approximately 12:19 p.m., for an incident on the 33000 block of Agua Dulce Canyon Road, according to Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

Units were on the scene by approximately 12:25 p.m. and reported a quarter-acre brush fire running uphill in medium brush.

Air units were dispatched to assist ground units.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Caleb Lunetta

