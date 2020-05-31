Firefighters snuff out ¼-acre brush fire Sunday Night

By Bobby Block

Signal Staff Writer

Firefighters responded to reports of a brush fire near the Placerita Canyon Road exit of Highway 14 at around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervising Dispatcher Martain Rangel.

The blaze scorched about a quarter-acre of dry vegetation located in the embankment between Highway 14 and Sierra Highway, Rangle confirmed.

Fire Department vehicles blocked all northbound traffic on Sierra Highway as crews worked to contain the small fire.

Firefighters remained on the scene as of 10:30 p.m., said Rangle, adding that no aircraft were needed to assist firefighters on the ground.

The northbound lanes of Sierra Highway were reopened to traffic just after 10:40 p.m.