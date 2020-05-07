Five juveniles detained at gunpoint in stolen car incident

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained five juveniles at gunpoint in Saugus after they were found in a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Deputies located a vehicle that had been stolen from the Castaic area parked in a shopping center on the 25800 block of Railroad Avenue in Saugus around 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

One girl and four male boys, all of whom were from the local area, were then detained at gunpoint by deputies, Miller added.

“At least one had been reported as missing,” Miller said, adding that one of the boys was charged, while the other four were released to their parents. “He was cited, and he was released to his parents with a future court date.”

The incident remains under investigation by COBRA detectives, Miller added.