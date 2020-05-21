Foam vs Spring Mattress – Which Is Better?

Quality sleep is essential to a healthy life. Since most of us spend nearly one-third of our lives sleeping it is important that the sleep we do get is the best quality possible.

A good mattress can help ensure you get the quality sleep you need to wake up fresh and energized. But choosing the right mattress for your sleeping habits can be a lot trickier than you think.

Mattresses can be categorized into two broad categories; foam or spring mattress. However, technology and innovation have resulted in other hybrid options such as latex mattresses.

A vast majority of households rely on traditional foam and spring mattresses to fulfill their sleeping needs. But which of the two is better? Better yet, what sets them apart? And, why should I consider one over the other?

Foam vs. Spring Mattresses

The debate of which is better; spring vs. foam is one for the ages as each mattress has its own set of benefits and drawbacks.

A foam mattress is made from, you guessed it – foam. But the quality and type of foam used can have a big impact on how soft, mushy, or rigid the mattress feels when laid upon. Most foam mattresses are made from a combination of memory foam, latex foam, and polyfoam.

On the other hand, spring mattresses are made from metal coil springs that lie hidden underneath the mattress fabric. Spring mattresses became common in the 1800s and are still widely popular today largely due to the fact that these mattresses tend to be a lot more bouncy and fun as compared to the newer foam mattresses.

Foam Mattress

Benefits

Much higher levels of comfort as compared to spring mattresses

Offers pressure relief in certain parts of the body and allows for better sleep posture

A lot more affordable thanks to increased competition

Easier to maintain – no flipping required

Anti-microbial

Drawbacks

More expensive than spring mattresses

Foam heats up which can make the mattress even hotter for the sleeper in warmer conditions

Foam mattresses require a break-in period until they become comfortable to sleep on

Can have an odor about them when new

Spring Mattresses

Benefits

Tend to be more affordable than foam mattresses

Room for airflow keeps the mattress cool even in a hotter climate

A lot more bouncy than foam

Offer adequate levels of comfort

No break-in period

Drawbacks

Any damage to the metal coils within essentially means the end of your mattress

Spring mattresses tend to have a much shorter life span than foam alternatives

They have to be flipped and rotated periodically in order to keep them maintained

They can sag quite easily

Uneven zones can be created in between the areas of the metal coils which can cause discomfort to parts of the body

Springs do tend to make a lot of noise

Which Mattress Is Best?

At the end of the day, your choice of mattress comes down to your personal preferences. Despite spring mattresses having more drawbacks than foam mattresses they are still widely used today and a popular choice for many.

However, if your aim is to have good sleeping posture and you are seeking a mattress that can potentially last a lifetime – a foam mattress is ideally what you should choose.