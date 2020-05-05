Henry Mayo announces 5th COVID-19 related death

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials announced Tuesday morning a fifth death related to COVID-19.

The hospital has administered 863 tests: 156 have been positive, 789 negative, 32 pending, 12 are in the hospital for treatment and 54 have been discharged, according to Patrick Moody, a spokesman for the hospital.

The identification or details about the deceased patients have not been given by the hospital due to patient privacy policy.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is set to hold a new conference later Tuesday afternoon to update the total number of cases and deaths countywide.