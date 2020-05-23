Hundreds celebrate the life of 13 year old Sarah Donegan

Hundreds of local residents celebrated the life of Sarah Donegan, 13, who died on May 16 after her battle with cancer, during a livestream of her memorial service Saturday.

During the ceremony, her parents shared stories about their daughter and how she maintained her Christian faith since her diagnosis in early 2018.

“She had a genuine and remarkable faith,” said Sean Donegan, Sarah’s father. “She was gentle, she was very thoughtful. She loved music and even the discipline in creating it. She had a clever sense of humor and being wise beyond her years. She has always been easy to love and always ready to show love to others.”

Sarah was described by her mother, Kathleen, during the ceremony as brave, courageous and strong.

“Although if you told her she was strong, she would shake her head and tell you otherwise, that she was weak, but that her strength came from the Lord,” said Kathleen.

The ceremony, which had more than 300 people watching via a Facebook livestream, also consisted of a small sermon as well as worship music and classical piano pieces that Sarah enjoyed.

The ceremony concluded with a slideshow of Donegan’s life, as well as her playing instruments, singing and talking about her faith in Christ.