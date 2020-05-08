L.A. County eclipses 30K confirmed COVID-19 cases; 698 cases in SCV

The number of cases and the number of deaths related to COVID-19 within L.A. County increased 883 and 51 in the past day, respectively, according to Public Health Department officials.

Friday’s latest numbers bring the total of confirmed cases to 30,296 and the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 1,468 countywide.

The number of cases within the Santa Clarita Valley, which include the total number of cases associated with an outbreak at Pitchess Detention Center, is 698.

Of those who died, 39 were over the age 65, and 36 of them had underlying conditions, according to Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the director of the L.A. Public Health Department. Two of the people who died were between 18-40, and one of them had underlying conditions.

The mortality rate is now 4.8% countywide among confirmed cases and 17% of those who have been diagnosed as positive have been hospitalized.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials have said that unless a death occurs they would be providing their latest figures in regard to COVID-19 on a weekly basis, with the updates being released every Wednesday.

The latest numbers from the hospital, which were provided on Wednesday, show that Henry Mayo had administered 897 tests, of which 165 returned positive, 819 were negative and 30 tests remain outstanding. A total of 17 patients were in the hospital for treatment as of Wednesday, while 55 had been discharged, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.

The hospital has had six deaths related to COVID-19, according to officials. The identification and patient information for each death has been withheld by hospital officials, who cited patient privacy policy.

The number of cases for the SCV reported by Public Health still includes Henry Mayo and other area health care providers’ daily figures, and those numbers, broken down into region, were as follows as of Monday afternoon:

City of Santa Clarita: 463

Unincorporated – Acton: 8

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 2

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 28

Unincorporated – Castaic: 163 (includes Pitchess Detention Center)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 0

Unincorporated – Newhall: 0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 4

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 21

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 4

Unincorporated – Valencia: 5

The number of cases that had been previously attributed to Val Verde that were associated with the outbreak at Pitchess Detention Center have now been shifted to Castaic’s numbers as of Friday.

Pitchess Detention Center has a total of six staff and 19 inmates that are COVID-19 positive, and North County Correctional Facility, the maximum security jail on PDC’s campus, has 2 staff members and 122 inmates that have been diagnosed as COVID-19 positive.

The number of cases in the correctional facility, which are being attributed to Castaic’s total, is 149.

