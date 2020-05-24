L.A. County nears 45K COVID-19 cases

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials announced 14 new deaths related to coronavirus and 940 new cases Sunday, bringing the total to 2,104 deaths and 44,988 cases countywide.

Of those who died, 10 were over the age of 65, eight of whom had underlying health conditions, and two of those who died were between the ages of 41-65, one of whom had underlying health conditions. One death was reported by the city of Long Beach and another by the city of Pasadena.

To date, 93% of people who died had underlying health conditions, according to Public Health.

As of Sunday, 6,177 people who tested positive for COVID-19, or 14%, have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, while there are currently 1,490 people who are hospitalized, 28% of those are in the ICU and 19% are on ventilators, per Public Health.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials said Monday 1,332 patients were tested, with 197 of those returning positive, while 1,245 were negative and 35 were still pending, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody, who added that the disparity in figures is from patients being tested more than once. A total of 14 people remain in the hospital for treatment and 68 have recovered and been discharged as of Monday.

Public Health reported Sunday the number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 1,078, which, broken down by region, is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 659

Unincorporated – Acton: 11

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 6

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 35

Unincorporated – Castaic: 16 (with 287 cases from Pitchess Detention Center)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 1

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 4

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 32

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 19

Unincorporated – Valencia: 7

Pitchess Detention Center, including all four of its jails, had a total of 287 inmates who had been diagnosed as COVID-19 positive and have been included in Castaic’s numbers, while the 38 staff who tested positive are reported to the region in which they reside, according to Public Health’s latest figures.

Public Health officials have said the number of cases reported in Castaic can fluctuate due to the numbers reported for Pitchess Detention Center being out of alignment with the outbreak investigation counts.

