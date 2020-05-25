LASD to conduct bicycle and pedestrian safety operation in SCV

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has scheduled a bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operation in the Santa Clarita area for Wednesday, officials said Monday.

The operation is expected to take place 7-11 a.m. and aimed at keeping people who need to go out to exercise or run essential errands safely, according to LASD in a news release.

“Just because there’s less traffic doesn’t mean traffic rules go out the window,” Sgt. Robert Hill said in a statement. “To protect you and your family, we want to make sure those that are out are following rules intended to keep them safe.”

Violations made by bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians that law enforcement look for include speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield to those on crosswalks and pedestrians who cross the street illegally or fail to yield to drivers, as well as bicyclists who do not comply with stop signs or signals.

The LASD offers the following tips when out biking, driving or walking:

For pedestrians

Only cross at marked crosswalks or intersections with a stop sign or signal.

Look for cars backing up. Avoid going between parked cars.

Make eye contact with drivers. Don’t assume they see you.

Wear bright clothing during the day and use a flashlight when walking at night.

For drivers

Wait for pedestrians to cross the street. Be courteous and patient.

Stay off the phone.

Follow the speed limit.

Look for pedestrians when backing up or turning.

For bicyclists

Always wear a helmet. Helmets are required by law for anyone under 18.

Bicyclists must travel in the same direction of traffic and have the same requirements as any slow-moving vehicle.

Everyone who is out is reminded to practice physical distancing measures, when feasible, staying at least 6 feet away from others, read the news release.