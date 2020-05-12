Man suspected of returning home drunk from party, choking family member, arrested

A 26-year-old Canyon Country man was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion that he returned home from a party drunk and became violent with his family members.

Around 2:45 a.m., deputies responded to the 26100 block of Gravett Place due to a family disturbance call, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“The suspect allegedly got home late from a party and was intoxicated,” said Miller. “The suspect became verbally aggressive with the victim and it escalated into a physical confrontation.”

The suspect is believed to have attempted to stop the victim, a woman he is related to, from calling 9-1-1, Miller said.

“At one point, the suspect reportedly grabbed the victim’s neck to the point where she couldn’t breathe and started to lose consciousness,” said Miller.

Deputies arrived on the scene, took the suspect into custody and booked him at SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect was arrested on the suspicion of felony assault and false imprisonment. The suspect also had two outstanding warrants, according to Miller.