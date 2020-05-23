Man suspected of shooting woman during Stevenson Ranch robbery pleads not guilty

A man suspected of shooting a woman during a Stevenson Ranch robbery pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.

Jeremy Hernandez, 19, when arrested, faced 24 charges, including one attempted first-degree robbery of an ATM; 14 second-degree robbery; two attempted carjacking, personal use of a firearm; five attempted second-degree robbery; one attempted murder; and one assault with a firearm.

“Hernandez faces one count each of attempted carjacking with personal use of a firearm, attempted murder, assault with a firearm and attempted first-degree ATM robbery with allegations of using a handgun and causing great bodily injury,” said a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s news release at the time of Hernandez’s arrest.

The shooting Hernandez has been connected to occurred on March 21 on the 247000 block of Bracken Lane.

“Deputies responded to a call at a Stevenson Ranch residence for a report of a woman who was robbed at gunpoint in her driveway,” said a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station news release about the incident. “During the commission of the robbery, the suspect fired a shot, striking the victim.”

Hernandez is suspected of then fleeing the scene on foot, according to officials.

The woman was injured, but was reportedly transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening.

With the help of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, local investigators were able to identify the suspect and put out a call for tips.

A citizen reporting information to the LA Crime Stoppers tip line led detectives to apprehending Hernandez Monday evening in Lancaster.

“Hernandez was booked into the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station where he is being held (in lieu of) $1 million bail,” the statement said.

Hernandez is set to return to court for a preliminary hearing setting on June 4, according to Greg Risling, a spokesman for the D.A.’s office.