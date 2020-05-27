Masks, one-way hallways among county recommendations new for reopening schools

The Los Angeles County Office of Education released a 45-page guide for school districts looking to reopen within the county, which includes guidelines for social distancing and masks within classrooms.

The guidelines recommend that social distancing be maintained, start/lunch/recess times be staggered, staff and students wear cloth face coverings at school, access to the school by volunteers and visitors be limited, and asks that typical classroom sizes remain between 12 and 16 students at any given time.

Additionally, one-way hallways were recommended, as well as the closure of tight spaces, such as the cafeteria, asking students to instead eat their meals at a social distance; designate a sick room for staff or students who may possibly be sick; and the frequent cleaning of classrooms and playground equipment.

The framework designed by LACOE was created by a task force composed of superintendents and educational leaders from the county’s 80 school districts.

The framework, according to officials, should be adapted as needed and should also follow the proper protocols established by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

“Our main priority is health and safety,” said Debra Duardo, the superintendent for the county’s office of education. “Unfortunately, some of the things that children could enjoy in the past, they’re not going to be able to do that.”

Duardo emphasized that the framework was developed to be a comprehensive planning tool, but that local municipalities could have their input on the matter.

The school boards for each individual district within the Santa Clarita Valley will ultimately need to decide on what processes are right for their individual school sites.

For more information about the recommendations from the county, visit the task force website at https://www.lacoe.edu/Home/School-Reopening.