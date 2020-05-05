MOTHER’S DAY IN THE TIME OF COVID-19

In case you’ve lost track of time, Mother’s Day is almost upon us. Although the coronavirus may mean a change to your plans, there are still plenty of ways to turn the day into a resounding success. With a dash of forethought and a healthy helping of creativity, you can absolutely come up with Mother’s Day gifts that will make this year memorable for more than just COVID-19.

ADD SOME SHINE TO HER DAY (AND HER WRIST)

While there’s nothing wrong with the standard bouquet, a little birdie (and a recent survey) told us moms are hoping for more than flowers. This year, step things up a notch with something shiny, such as delicate white pearl bracelets, earrings, or more high-tech wearables like FitBits or smartwatches. Mom will be able to enjoy them long after the roses have faded. Stores may be closed but the internet is always open.

DINE IN

Here’s a plus about the shutdown: research shows that moms don’t even care about going out to a restaurant for Mother’s Day. Between the crowds and wailing kids, they’re willing to take a pass even in ordinary times. But that doesn’t mean she won’t appreciate a day off from kitchen duty. Many restaurants are offering delivery, which can be perfect way to give Mom a break even if you can’t be together. Want to get more creative? Send a wine and cheese party to her door. Order a matching set for yourself and enjoy comparing favorites.

CONNECT VIRTUALLY

The internet makes all sorts of things possible, so take advantage: shoot a video, FaceTime or host a Zoom session for a virtual visit this year. Bonus points for ordering matching outfits for the siblings to wear during the get-together!

HOME-BASED PAMPERING

Most moms appreciate Me-time, but even if you can’t get her an appointment at a spa this year, you can still create an at-home version. After setting out some fuzzy slippers and a plush bathrobe, draw her a scented bubble bath. If you’re really feeling inspired, lay out some cucumber slices for her eyes and whip up a simple homemade facial mask of yogurt and pureed strawberries for a complete in-house wellness session. Be sure to take the kids to the park for a couple of hours so she can really relax.

BRUSH UP ON FUN

The bars may be closed but that doesn’t mean you can’t set up your own version of paint night at home. All you need are a few canvases, brushes, paint and wine. Queue up a tutorial on YouTube or go freestyle, then snap a pic and share your masterpieces. Painting not her thing? Host a long-distance game night, craft session or tea party instead. The possibilities are endless!

GET SOME CULTURE

A visit to an art gallery or historical tour is a Mother’s Day staple for a lot of families and there’s no reason to miss out this year, even if the trip isn’t done in the usual way. Many museums, castles and other cultural centers have opened their virtual doors during this unprecedented time. The world is truly your oyster: check out the options for free online tours, visit a place you might never have gone to otherwise, and learn something new in the process.

COVID-19 has certainly presented some novel experiences this year, but every challenge offers us the chance to exercise those creative muscles. Put yours to work and Mom will surely love the results!