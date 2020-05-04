Newsom announces some retail stores can reopen this week

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday California is entering the second phase, and some retail stores can begin to reopen Friday, during his daily news briefing.

This comes after California saw a 13.9% decline, which Newsom called a “significant decline,” in both hospitalization of coronavirus patients, as well as COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit.

“That’s why I feel some confidence that, over the course of the next week, we’re going to be able to make some announcements that will give people some more confidence and ability for California to get back on its economic feet,” Newsom added.

That being said, some retail stores across the state will be allowed to reopen, with modifications and in accordance with guidelines released last week, as early as Friday.

These include clothing, book stores, music, toys, sporting goods stores and florists who are expected to be allowed to reopen for curbside pickup.

In addition, some manufacturing businesses that support these retailers will also be allowed to reopen, Newsom said.

Even so, dine-in restaurants, shopping malls and offices will remain closed for now, Newsom added.

These decisions are expected to be allowed to be made at the local level, as well, as specific communities will be allowed to reopen at their own pace, per Newsom’s four-stage planning guidelines.

More details are expected to be provided on Thursday.

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/cor2onavirus.