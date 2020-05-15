Number of cases grows 962 in 24 hours; total now at 36K countywide

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases within Los Angeles County has grown by 962 since Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 36,259.

In addition to the new cases, 47 have died in the last day due to complications related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,755 among confirmed cases, according to the L.A. County Public Health Department.

The number of cases within the Santa Clarita Valley grew by 25 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of local cases to 918, about a quarter of which are attributable to an outbreak at the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic. On Friday it was reported by the Department of Public Health the SCV had a total of 17 deaths related to COVID-19.

Seven of those deaths in the SCV were reported previously by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. The dates of the additional nine deaths reported by the county Health Department have not been made available to the public.

Of those who died across L.A. County in the last day, 37 were over the age of 65 and 30 of those had underlying conditions. Five people were between the ages of 41-65 and two had underlying conditions. The remaining deaths were reported by the city of Long Beach and its own private health department.

Of all confirmed cases countywide, the mortality rate is now at 4.84% and the hospitalization rate is at 16%.

Information on any of the deceased, including age, residency and past medical history, was not provided by the hospital due to patient privacy policy.

In the hospital’s weekly update also provided Wednesday, the total number of tests administered stands at 1,106 tests, with 182 positive, 1,007 negative and 28 tests still pending, according to Henry Mayo spokesman Patrick Moody. As of Wednesday, 12 people were in the hospital and 62 had recovered and been discharged, Moody added.

Public Health reported Wednesday that the number of cases within the SCV, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 918. Broken down by region, the local cases are as follows as of Wednesday afternoon:

City of Santa Clarita: 561

Unincorporated – Acton: 9

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 4

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 31

Unincorporated – Castaic: 263 (includes at least 225 cases from Pitchess Detention Center)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 0

Unincorporated – Newhall: 0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 4

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 27

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 13

Unincorporated – Valencia: 6

Pitchess Detention Center, including all four of its jails, had a total of 225 inmates who had been diagnosed as COVID-19 positive and have been included in Castaic’s numbers, while the 18 staff reported positive are reported to the region in which they reside, according to the latest numbers provided by Public Health Thursday. This is an increase in 38 inmate cases since numbers were last reported Sunday.

The Department of Public Health did not report new numbers for the facility as of Friday.

