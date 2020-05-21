SCV surpasses 1K confirmed COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed cases within the Santa Clarita Valley surpassed 1,000 on Thursday, after the total number of cases within the SCV, including those from Pitchess Detention Center, jumped by 22 in the past day.

The number of cases within Los Angeles County grew by 1,204 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 42,037.

In addition to reporting the new cases, L.A. County Public Health Department officials stated Thursday that 46 had died in the last day due to complications with COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths related to the coronavirus to 2,016 countywide.

Of those who died, 28 were over the age of 65 and 25 of them had underlying conditions. A total of 12 people were between the age of 41 and 65, and 10 of them had underlying conditions.

The mortality rate is now at 4.8% countywide among confirmed cases, and 14% of the people who tested positive have needed to be hospitalized.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials said Monday 1,332 patients were tested, with 197 of those tests returning positive, while 1,245 were negative and 35 are still pending, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody, who added that the disparity in figures is from patients being tested more than once. A total of 14 people remain in the hospital for treatment and 68 have recovered and been discharged as of Monday.

Public Health reported Thursday that the number of cases within the SCV, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 1,017, which broken down by region is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 623

Unincorporated – Acton: 10

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 6

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 35

Unincorporated – Castaic: 23 (with 264 cases from Pitchess Detention Center)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 0

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 4

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 29

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 15

Unincorporated – Valencia: 7

Pitchess Detention Center, including all four of its jails, had a total of 264 inmates who had been diagnosed as COVID-19 positive and have been included in Castaic’s numbers, while the 30 staff who tested positive are reported to the region in which they reside, according to Public Health’s Wednesday figures.