One person injured following assault in Newhall

One person sustained injuries following a suspected assault in Newhall Sunday evening, according to officials.

Just before 6 p.m. a man who appeared to be bleeding from his head walked into the Bridge to Home homeless shelter on Market Street in Newhall, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Sgt. M. Bengtson.

One person is evaluated by paramedics after sustaining injuries in a suspected assault Sunday evening. May 03, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Paramedics arrived on scene and evaluated the condition of the victim, said Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervising Fire Dispatcher Michael Pittman.

It was initially reported that the victim had suffered a stab wound to the head, said Pittman.

However, deputies investigating the incident determined that no weapon was used in the assault, said Bengtson.

Bengtson also confirmed that no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.