PHOTO: Firefighters responded to reports of residential fire

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to an outdoor fire caused by gas leak on the 21900 block of Lynette Lane around 4 p.m., according to Supervisor Melanie Flores. The fire was at the gas meter and the residence was never on fire, Flores added. Once the gas line had been shut off, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. Bobby Block/The Signal
