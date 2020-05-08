Public Health updates COVID-19 cases for Val Verde and Castaic

By Caleb Lunetta and Tammy Murga

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has updated its latest COVID-19 cases counts for two Santa Clarita Valley regions after a correctional facility outbreak in Castaic was mistakenly attributed to the Val Verde community, which officials said Thursday was due to a geo-mapping system error.

On Friday, the Val Verde area was listed to have at least four confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and Castaic with at least 163 cases.

DPH officials said Pitchess Detention Center has a total of six staff and 19 inmates that are COVID-19 positive, and North County Correctional Facility, the maximum-security jail on PDC’s campus, has 2 staff members and 122 inmates that have been diagnosed as COVID-19 positive.

The number of cases in the correctional facility, which are being attributed to Castaic’s total, is 149.

On Thursday, Val Verde had 118 cases, which included Pitchess Detention Center numbers, and Castaic had 25.

This is a breaking news story and additonal information will follow as soon as it becomes available.