Santa Clarita Blood drive scheduled for Saturday

UCLA Health is holding a Santa Clarita blood drive Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church.

The blood drive is set to place from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the church facility, located at 25816 North Tournament Road.

Those wishing to donate are being encouraged to make an appointment ahead of time at www.ucedonor.com.

Officials are asking those coming to also bring their photo ID, and to remember to eat well and increase your fluid intake a couple of days before and the day of the donation.