Santa Clarita residents should prepare for hot weather

Santa Clarita Valley residents can expect hot weather and poor air quality this week, before the weather cools down this coming weekend.

“Well, in a word, ‘hot,’” said Kathy Hoxsie, meteorologist at the National Weather Service, when asked what the weather in the SCV would be looking like this week. “It’s going to stay similar temperatures through Thursday, but then there’s a noticeable drop on Friday by eight to 10 degrees.”

Hoxsie said that through the week, residents can expect temperatures in the mid 90’s pushing toward 100, but by the weekend it would be in the 80 degree range.

And in terms of the wind, Hoxsie said that it would be stagnant air.

“It’s not a very windy week,” said Hoxsie. “So I would say with those hot temperatures and not much wind it’s going to be stagnant air.”

In addition to the heat and lack of wind, the Los Angeles County Public Health Department issued a statement saying there would be unhealthy air quality for individuals within the Santa Clarita Valley for Wednesday.

Those with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases should minimize their outdoor activity, according to Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis.

Children who suffer from respiratory diseases should not participate in outdoor activity during the period of poor air quality, the DPH press release about air quality stated.