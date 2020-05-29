Single vehicle knocks down power lines in Saugus

A car struck and knocked down a power line in Saugus on Friday, knocking over wires and causing large traffic delays.
The call was first reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 2:33 p.m. at the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road, according to Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department.
“There was a single vehicle that struck and there are lines down,” said Lua.
After an initial report of no injuries, one person was eventually transported to the hospital, according to Lua.
All lanes of traffic on Soledad Canyon near Commuter Way were shut down in order for first responder crews to clear the scene.
