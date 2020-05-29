Single vehicle knocks down power lines in Saugus

A car struck and knocked down a power line in Saugus on Friday, knocking over wires and causing large traffic delays.

The call was first reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 2:33 p.m. at the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road, according to Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

A city workman and Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Deputy examine a power pole dangling from it’s wires after a pickup truck crashed through the pole on Soledad Canyon Road near Commuter Way in Santa Clarita on Friday, May 29, 2020. Dan Watson/the Signal

A city workman lays out cones after a pickup truck knocked down a power pole on Soledad Canyon Road near Commuter Way in Santa Clarita on Friday, May 29, 2020. Dan Watson/the Signal

“There was a single vehicle that struck and there are lines down,” said Lua.

After an initial report of no injuries, one person was eventually transported to the hospital, according to Lua.

All lanes of traffic on Soledad Canyon near Commuter Way were shut down in order for first responder crews to clear the scene.