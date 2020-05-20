Three Teams To Look Out For In 2020 NFL Season

With a clean slate to begin with, all 32 teams in the NFL will be optimistic about their chances of having a successful season in 2020.

The draft and free agency earlier this year allowed all the teams the opportunity to strengthen the areas they felt they needed more help in.

With the rosters more or less set now for the new campaign, here are three teams we feel you should look out for on the road to Super Bowl LV.

Baltimore Ravens

2019 was a big year for the Baltimore Ravens. Not only did they have the regular season MVP in Lamar Jackson, they also finished as the number one seed in the AFC following a 14-2 record.

Unfortunately for Ravens fans, they fell at their first hurdle in the playoffs, losing to the Tennessee Titans 28-12 in the Divisional Round. That was such a crushing defeat for the organization as their season deserved to end in a much better way. The Ravens should learn a lot from that playoff loss so expect to see them come out fast from the blocks in 2020.

The AFC North champions have been handed quite a favorable schedule this year. They have a great chance of sealing the number one seed again and if they do make the playoffs, they will have the opportunity to prove how strong they are.

Dallas Cowboys

It has been 24 years now since the Dallas Cowboys lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy. ‘America’s Team’ have not had much playoff success since that time either.

The Cowboys were the leading offence in the NFC in 2019 and you could argue they are even stronger on that side of the ball now, with the addition of leading college wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Super Bowl XLV winner Mike McCarthy took over the head coaching role from Jason Garrett earlier this season. His new ideas may be exactly what this young roster needs to take them to the next level so expect to see Dallas’ stars shine in 2020.

Tampa Buccaneers

It’s been all change at Tampa Bay in 2020 as Tom Brady shocked the world earlier this year when he announced he was leaving the New England Patriots to sign for the Bucs. Not only will the six-time Super Bowl winner be playing at QB, he will also be joined by his former teammate Rob Gronkowski who has come out of retirement to play with Brady in Florida.

The Buccaneers only won seven games in 2019. They will be expected to be strong Super Bowl contenders this time around following this strong investment. Brady’s new team are +1300 in the Super Bowl betting. Do bet responsible though, if you are going to place a bet on the Bucs or any other team in the 2021/21 campaign.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has two Super Bowls rings and he is sure to be excited about the prospects of a third early in 2021 when the Greatest Show on Turf is played at their home stadium.

The opening game of the 2020 season takes place on September 11 when the reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs take on the Houston Texans at Arrowhead.