Thunderbirds fly over Santa Clarita in salute to frontline health-care workers

In a tribute to frontline workers battling COVID-19, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over Southern California and the Santa Clarita Valley Friday.

The “America Strong” flight path for the eight F-16C/D Fighting Falcons squadron covered various parts of Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange and San Diego counties throughout Friday afternoon.

The first leg began in southern San Diego, followed by a second leg that flew over Irvine, Anaheim and downtown Los Angeles.

The final leg of the “America Strong” event that flew over Santa Clarita started at approximately 3:05 p.m. in Ventura County and reached the east side of the SCV by approximately 3:10 p.m.

Residents throughout Santa Clarita gathered to watch the flight path, which was scheduled to enter the Santa Clarita Valley through the southeast and head out over the north end of the SCV.

Making a tribute to frontline workers battling COVID-19, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Southern California and the Santa Clarita Valley Friday. Photo courtesy of Attila Tihanyi.

Those in the flight path heard the roar of the jet engines for a few moments before even seeing them.

A number of residents gathered at the top of the Valencia Summit in order to gain a glance of the fighter pilots as they followed Interstate 5 north before cutting further over to the east.