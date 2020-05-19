Truck rolls over in Valencia, no injuries reported

A truck rolled over in the middle of an intersection in Valencia on Tuesday. However, no injuries were reported.

The collision occurred at the corner of Alegro Drive and McBean Parkway at approximately 12:25 p.m..

“We were on scene at 12:31 p.m.,” said Leslie Luna, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A pickup truck rolled onto its side at the intersection of McBean Parkway and Allegro Dr. Tuesday afternoon. May 19, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

The vehicle reportedly slammed into a pole at the intersection before flipping over, according to Luna.

No one was transported to the hospital and no injuries were reported.

The collision caused delays in traffic for the area before on the scene personnel cleared the vehicle from the road.