Tuesday marks final day to return special election ballot

Tuesday marks the final day to return your 25th Congressional District special election ballot by mail or at a 24-hour drop box location.

The election is set to decide who will fill the vacant 25th District seat, which represents the Santa Clarita, Simi and Antelope valleys.

Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, is running against Republican Mike Garcia for the seat in a two-candidate run-off that follows the March primary.

​If you did not receive your vote-by-mail ballot, the ballot was lost or you missed the registration deadline to receive one by mail, you can still vote at a designated in-person voting center, according to county officials.

Mail-in voters must postmark their ballots by Tuesday. No return postage is required, as your mail ballot comes with a prepaid postage return envelope.

For more information on your local polling location or the vote by mail dropboxes, visit https://signalscv.com/decision-2020/ca25-special-election/.