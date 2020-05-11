Tuesday marks final day to return special election ballot

Signal file photo. Voters cast their ballots at the Bouquet Canyon Church in Saugus on in the June 2016 election. KATHARINE LOTZE/Signal.
Tuesday marks the final day to return your 25th Congressional District special election ballot by mail or at a 24-hour drop box location. 

The election is set to decide who will fill the vacant 25th District seat, which represents the Santa Clarita, Simi and Antelope valleys. 

Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, is running against Republican Mike Garcia for the seat in a two-candidate run-off that follows the March primary. 

​If you did not receive your vote-by-mail ballot, the ballot was lost or you missed the registration deadline to receive one by mail, you can still vote at a designated in-person voting center, according to county officials. 

Mail-in voters must postmark their ballots by Tuesday. No return postage is required, as your mail ballot comes with a prepaid postage return envelope.
For more information on your local polling location or the vote by mail dropboxes, visit https://signalscv.com/decision-2020/ca25-special-election/.

Caleb Lunetta

