West Ranch students 3D print face shields for health care workers

While the number of cases and hospitalizations continue to grow for COVID-19, one group of West Ranch High School 11th-graders have begun to 3D print hospital-grade face shields for frontline health care workers to use.

According to the Open-Source Print and Protect team leader Kevin Gillespie, he and his classmates have already created 400 shields, with the plan to create 1,000 or more.

The shields take about 52 minutes per frame, Gillespie said, and can cost $1.70 per mask. After they print out as many as they can, the students cut them, punch holes in them and ship them out.

“We started the group on April 7, and we started printing around then,” said Gillespie. “There are five of us … no teachers, no adults.”

Hospital staff wear the face shields made by OPP. Courtesy photo.

According to Gillespie, the masks have already been distributed to a number of medical facilities, including USC Medical Center, Cedars Sinai and Kaiser Permanente, as well as senior homes, private practices and urgent care centers.

The idea, Gillespie said, came after his school moved to distance learning and he wanted to continue working on things, and learning new things that would help him later in life and in his career.

“I had a 3D printer, and I’d learned or taught myself how to design 3D objects,” said Gillespie. “So I looked online at different base frames, and I saw some great models out there, but I realized there were things I could do to improve them, to make them clean, to take less time, more comfortable and convenient.”

Gillespie said he then created his own design and made it so it could be shared with the world.

“With no school, there’s no structure for a lot of students’ lives,” Gillespie said. “It’s important for everyone to find something that they can really commit themselves to and grow from during this time.”

“Plus, the No. 1 benefit is that we’re getting to help our essential workers,” he said.

Fellow team member, Tristan Manalang, also an 11th-grader at West Ranch, said he and the other members of the team, during their distance learning, wanted to help the community and give back as soon as they could.

“Since we’re young, we have our imagination to help us and our parents to guide us through giving back to the community,” said Manalang. “We want to do our part as everyone else in society and in the economy is working to better our nation’s situation right now.”

Currently, Open-Source Print and Protect is crowdsourcing its project in the hope of one day reaching its goal of 1,000 face shields. For more information about the project and GoFundMe page, visit https://printandprotect.wordpress.com/.