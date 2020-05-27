Westfield Valencia Town Center to reopen June 3

The Westfield Valencia Town Center has scheduled its reopening for June 3 after a two-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, mall officials announced Wednesday.

The Valencia mall will reopen alongside centers in Culver City, Santa Anita and Topanga, with the Century City center opening first on Saturday.

The centers are set to open for in-store shopping with modified hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to a Westfield news release.

“We are very excited to welcome the Los Angeles community back to our centers,” Molly Unger, vice president of Shopping Center Management, said in a prepared statement. “As we take this next step towards recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, our focus is on working with local officials to ensure a healthy, clean and safe environment for our customers, tenants and employees. We remain committed to providing the best experience possible as business begins to operate again.”

Tables are piled in the center of the food court at the Westfield Valencia shopping center just hours before the mall announced that it would be closing amid concerns of COVID-19. March 18, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

News of reopening comes just a day after Los Angeles County announced Tuesday evening that in-person shopping and houses of worship could once again open due to the county meeting the statewide criteria for a safe reopening and therefore could advance into Phase 3 of California’s roadmap to recovery.

“Regional data shows we have flattened the curve, indicating our readiness to move forward in phased recovery. This will put Los Angeles County on a level playing field with surrounding counties, which have already been granted variances,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, said in a statement Tuesday.

The Westfield centers in Los Angeles will implement new practices focused on the health, safety, and convenience of all guests, as well as retailer and center employees, read the news release. Measures include:

Increasing the frequency of cleaning measures following the Centers for Disease Control and local health department guidelines, with a focus on high-touch areas such as restrooms, play areas, dining areas and water fountains.

Monitoring and controlling the number of guests entering the centers and crowds in dwell areas and queuing lines.

Implementing and enforcing relevant policies related to social distancing, face masks and other preventative measures.

Providing an increased number of hand sanitizer stations.

Mall officials added that the centers continue to work with select retailers and third-party operators to facilitate curbside pickup for easier and expedited purchases. Details can be found from individual retailers or through each center’s website.