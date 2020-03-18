Westfield Valencia Town Center to shutter doors amid coronavirus fears

The Westfield Valencia Town Center is set to close its doors Thursday in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision comes after Westfield’s national headquarters made a decision Wednesday to close all their U.S. shopping centers for all but “essential” retail outlets, according to officials.

“Conscious of both the directives, and uniform feedback from government, and in the interest in protecting the welfare of our employees, retail partners and the communities we serve, we are making this decision to temporarily close our shopping centers,” said Jean-Marie Tritant, U.S. president of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. “We have not made this decision lightly, and believe this is in the best interest of protecting our various stakeholders.

“We look forward to reopening these centers in the very near future. In the meantime, we are doing everything possible to make sure that ‘essential’ retail outlets remain accessible,” Tritant added.

While individual store hours had varied, the mall hours had remained consistent until Wednesday.

The centers will be closed March 19-29 (or until otherwise instructed by local authorities), officials said.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.