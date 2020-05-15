When and Why to Do Electronic Diagnostic of Your Truck

A modern truck is a complex combination of machinery, hydraulic, electric, and, most importantly, electronic systems. The majority of the systems and units of the truck simply cannot work without electronics. The electric and electronic equipment of the truck is powering the following list of the systems:

the power supply system, regardless of the type of fuel;

the ignition system;

the gas distribution system;

the lubrication system of all moving parts;

the cooling system of all electrical devices, etc.

When making a diagnostic, people check the proper work of the ignition system, delete the accumulated errors, and even re-program separate systems and their control units. Based on the above mentioned, it is clear that the diagnostic should be done regularly and carefully. However, if you are willing to do it yourself, you can find plenty of truck diagnostic programs and service manuals at epcatalogs.com.

When to Do the Diagnostic of the Truck?

The frequency of this important procedure is mentioned in the service records of your truck. It all depends on the manufacturer, model, and sometimes even on modification of the vehicle.

Diagnostics of trucks begin with a check of the most important part — the engine. It includes the following tasks:

Defining and deleting error codes; Checking the technical parameters of the truck engine: rpm, temperature, accelerator pedal position, airflow, cylinder correction, NOx temperature sensor, etc. Checking of truck engine states, such as clutch position and braking state, etc. Inspection of the parts such as fan, injectors, pump relays, etc.

Sometimes, the diagnostic is required out of the schedule, when the driver hears some strange sounds. Besides, some trucks may notify the owner about the “malfunction”. These are the LEDs and various signal lamps on the main panel. If you see such signals on the display, it may tell you the following:

The yellow or orange signals indicate an appearance of a problem, but does not cause an obligatory servicing; The yellow flashing lights indicate the necessity to visit the service station as soon as possible; The red light means that the driver is obliged to stop the movement and immediately call the tow truck service.

Different manufacturers provide various algorithms and driver alarms. Among them are the engine pictogram, “check the engine” notification, and so on. You can learn them in detail by reading the manual of the vehicle.

Can You Do It Yourself?

Yes, you can, but to fix the performance of the truck systems is impossible. Using the semi-professional and slow-moving diagnostic devices, it is only possible to identify problems, find errors, and decrypt them. In most cases, such diagnostic equipment can be used to delete the error notification from the memory of the onboard computer, but the problem will remain unfixed.

In Conclusion

The diagnostic is one of the main ways of identifying malfunctions early. This is an important prerequisite for the security of the driver. Even if the truck is new, it is vital to make a planned diagnostic and check all the systems on time. However, we recommend visiting the service station to make it professionally. Good luck!