5.5 earthquake near Searless Valley felt in Santa Clarita

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake reported 10 miles outside of Searless Valley was felt nearly 150 miles away in Santa Clarita on Wednesday.

The earthquake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and Caltech Seismological Laboratory, occurred at 6:32 p.m..

First reported as a 5.1-magnitude earthquake, CalTech officials updated the magnitude a few minutes after the initial report, saying as of 6:40 p.m. they were considering the quake a 5.5 “moderate earthquake.”

The quake occurred at a depth of 4.3 miles underground, according to CalTech officials.