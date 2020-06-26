Assault with a deadly weapon reported in Saugus

A man suspected of hitting another person with his vehicle in Saugus reportedly fled from sheriff’s deputies on Friday.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m. near the corner of Valencia Boulevard and Bouquet Canyon Road.

The incident is being treated as an assault with a deadly weapon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies.

The suspect is believed to have then fled the scene in his vehicle.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived on the scene at 3:27 p.m. for the report of an assault.

There are no known injuries at this time, Marvin Lim, a spokesman for the Fire Department said at 3:35 p.m.