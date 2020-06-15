One sent to hospital after bicyclist struck by car

One person was transported to the hospital after a bicyclist was struck by a car in Santa Clarita Monday evening.
Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a traffic collision with a pedestrian involved around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Santa Clarita Parkway, according to Supervisor Ed Pickett.
“Units just arrived on scene,” a fire official said around 6:30 p.m.
One person was later transported to a local trauma center as a result of the incident, Pickett added.
Advertisement