One sent to hospital after bicyclist struck by car

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies respond to reports of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle in Santa Clarita Monday afternoon. June 15, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.
One person was transported to the hospital after a bicyclist was struck by a car in Santa Clarita Monday evening.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a traffic collision with a pedestrian involved around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Santa Clarita Parkway, according to Supervisor Ed Pickett. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials respond to reports of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle in Santa Clarita on Monday, June 15, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal

“Units just arrived on scene,” a fire official said around 6:30 p.m.

One person was later transported to a local trauma center as a result of the incident, Pickett added. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials respond to reports of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle in Santa Clarita on Monday, June 15, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal

