Chancellor’s Circle to host culminating COVID-19 roundtable

As businesses across the Santa Clarita Valley begin to reopen, the College of the Canyon Foundation and the college’s Chancellor’s Circle is hosting a free post-COVID-19 roundtable.

The culminating COVID-19 panel is set to feature past presenters of the Chancellor’s Circle virtual business briefing series, which was put on in partnership with the Valley Industry Association to provide information to businesses during the shutdown.

Panelists are expected to answer questions regarding employment law, financial decision making, updates to the Paycheck Protection Program and CARES Act funding, human resource challenges, and more.

Featured speakers include:

Brian Koegle, a partner at Poole, Shaffery & Koegle, LLP.

Tom Williams, owner and operator of Chick-fil-A at the Valencia Town Center.

Christina Flores, vice president of HR at Logix Federal Credit Union.

Raphael Paris, senior vice president of People Operation at Scorpion.

Jill Mellady, president of Mellady Direct Marketing.

T Meyer, wealth management advisor at Northwestern Mutual.

Gary Horton, CEO of Landscape Development, Inc.

Tamara Gurney, CEO and president at Mission Valley Bank.

While moderators include:

Joe Klocko, Chancellor’s Circle member.

Nico Cardenas, financial services professional at New York Life.

Along with special updates from:

Larry Schallert, assistant director of Student Health & Wellness/Mental Health Program at COC.

Dr. Mufaddal Dahodwala, internal medicine & family practice at UCLA Health – Santa Clarita.

The Chancellor’s Circle Briefing: Strategy Roundtable Discussion is scheduled 9-10:30 a.m. Friday. For more information or to register, visit cocalumni.360alumni.com/events/view/7046.