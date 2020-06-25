COBRA operation nets arrest for man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives arrested a 19-year-old Canyon Country man during a search warrant operation Wednesday.

The operation stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred June 10, near the intersection of Jakes Way and Sandy Drive.

SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputies conduct an investigation at a residential address on Nearbrook Dr. in Canyon Country Wednesday morning. June 24, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“The victim, a male adult, reported multiple male adult suspects approached him and threatened him with firearms,” said Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the SCV Sheriff’s Station via email on Thursday.

The station’s Career Offender — Burglary, Robbery, Assault (COBRA) detectives were assigned to investigate the incident and were ultimately able to serve three search warrants in two locations in Canyon Country and one in North Hollywood, according to Somoano. All three were served on June 24.

One of the locations, served at the corner of section of Nearbrook Street and Galeton Road at approximately 10 a.m. resulted in a number of deputies and other law enforcement personnel being called to the scene.

As a result of the warrants, an 18-year-old male man in North Hollywood was arrested on weapons related charges and a 19-year-old man in Canyon Country was arrested on the suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, as well as alleged weapons charges.

“Firearms were seized during the investigation, along with additional evidence of criminal activity,” said Somoano. “There is no further information available at this time as it remains an active investigation with additional suspects being sought.”

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Santa Clarita Valley station COBRA detectives at 661-255-1121 ext. 5146 or anonymous tips may be relayed through www.LACrimeStoppers.org.