COC COVID-19 testing closed today

Volunteers direct cars out of the parking lot during the COVID-19 drive thru testing at College of the Canyons on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

As rumored protests are planned for the Santa Clarita Valley Thursday, Los Angeles County’s COVID-19 testing site at College of the Canyons has been closed for the day.

The COC testing site is among a number of those closed or operating on modified hours across the county due to safety concerns amid protests and riots. 

All residents with an appointment at an impacted testing site are expected to be notified via email to reschedule, while residents who did not provide an email are set to receive a phone call notification. 

To make an appointment at another testing site, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing. To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.

Advertisement

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS