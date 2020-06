A curfew is in effect for the third day in a row for the city of Santa Clarita, according to city officials.

The curfew has been an extension of the Los Angeles County order that was put into effect countywide on Sunday.

The curfew order begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday and will last until 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Businesses must close at 6 p.m., the order said.