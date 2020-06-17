Deputies investigate late-night shooting in Stevenson Ranch

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a report of a possible shooting in Stevenson Ranch from Tuesday night.

The call came into the station at approximately 10:45 p.m. near Poe Parkway.

“We had one report of someone hearing gunshots, and deputies did find casings somewhere on Poe Parkway,” said Lt. Ignacio Somoano, of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies are now treating the incident as an unlawful discharge of a firearm, according to Somoano.

The initial report indicated that the shooting occurred between two vehicles near the intersection of Poe Parkway and Mallory Drive. The suspects, driving a white BMW, then reportedly fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Anyway with information regarding the incident, according to Somoano, are encouraged to contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station Detectives Bureau at 661-255-1121.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted through LA CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.LACrimeStoppers.org.