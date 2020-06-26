Deputies search for suspect after reports of assault with deadly weapon

A man is treated for a head wound after an assault as he points in the direction where the suspect ran on Bouquet Canyon Road near Magic Mountain Parkway on Friday, June 26, 2020. Dan Watson/ The Signal
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies searched for a suspect in Valencia on Friday morning after receiving reports of an assault with a deadly weapon that left one man with a head injury. 

Deputies first received the report around 9:25 a.m. on the 2600 block of Bouquet Canyon Road near Magic Mountain Parkway. 

“There was an assault with a deadly weapon and sheriff’s deputies are actively looking for the suspect who fled on foot,” said SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

A victim in the area was possibly struck over the head with a hard metal object, believed to be a crowbar, she added. 

Deputies seaerch for a suspect who fled on foot near Bouquet Canyon Road and Magic Mountain Parkway on Friday, June 26, 2020. Dan Watson/ The Signal

Deputies searched for a suspect who was last seen exiting an apartment complex and heading toward the wash near a homeless encampment. The weapon was not recovered at the scene where deputies responded, according to law enforcement officials.  

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available. 

