Deputies search for suspect after reports of assault with deadly weapon

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies searched for a suspect in Valencia on Friday morning after receiving reports of an assault with a deadly weapon that left one man with a head injury.

Deputies first received the report around 9:25 a.m. on the 2600 block of Bouquet Canyon Road near Magic Mountain Parkway.

“There was an assault with a deadly weapon and sheriff’s deputies are actively looking for the suspect who fled on foot,” said SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

A victim in the area was possibly struck over the head with a hard metal object, believed to be a crowbar, she added.

Deputies seaerch for a suspect who fled on foot near Bouquet Canyon Road and Magic Mountain Parkway on Friday, June 26, 2020. Dan Watson/ The Signal

Deputies searched for a suspect who was last seen exiting an apartment complex and heading toward the wash near a homeless encampment. The weapon was not recovered at the scene where deputies responded, according to law enforcement officials.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.