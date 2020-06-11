Deputy struck in Canyon Country hit-and-run collision

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy was transported to the hospital after reports of a hit-and-run traffic collision in Canyon Country on Thursday night, according to first responders. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters responded to reports of a deputy-involved, vehicle-vs.-pedestrian crash at around 10:45 p.m. on the intersection of American Beauty Drive and Tyler Lane, according to Supervisor Imy McBride with the Fire Department. 

“One patient was transported,” said McBride. 

Deputies with the SCV Sheriff’s Station were still in the area searching for a suspect, according to station officials. The suspect is believed to be driving an SUV. The California Highway Patrol also responded to the scene. 

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be reported as soon as it becomes available. 

