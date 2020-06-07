Falling tree knocks wires, ignites brush

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to a fallen tree in Newhall on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal
A falling tree knocked down wires before landing on a home in Newhall Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a structure fire on the 25000 block of De Wolfe Road in Newhall around 3 p.m., according to Supervisor Cheryl Sims.

Once they arrived on the scene, firefighters found that a tree had fallen onto the house and power lines, igniting nearby brush, Sims said.

The fire was quickly put out and fire officials called Edison out to handle the downed wires, Sims added.

No outages were reported in the area due to the downed wires, according to Edison’s outage map.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

