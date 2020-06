Los Angeles County Department firefighters responded to an apartment house fire Monday afternoon in Plum Canyon.

Firefighters received “reports of a duplex apartment fire and there’s a confirmed working structure fire,” said Fire Department spokeswoman Leslie Lua.

The incident took place on the 20700 block of Plum Canyon Road near Bouquet Canyon Road at around 3:10 p.m.

There were no reports of additional structures threatened nor any injuries, said Lua.