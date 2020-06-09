Garcia announces monthly donation of 10% of congressional salary

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced Monday that he plans to donate 10% of his monthly congressional salary to a charity based in his district every month.

The announcement comes in light of the monthslong and ongoing COVID-19 crisis that has left many people at home and unemployed under stay-at-home orders, leaving many nonprofits to take the lead in helping individuals and families, such as local food pantries.

“Throughout my entire life, I have felt this inherent need to serve my country and my community. Even now, in my new role in Congress, I cannot help but be inspired by so many organizations that give so selflessly to help those who need it the most,” Garcia said in a statement.

“I am proud to announce that I am committing 10% of my gross monthly congressional salary to non-profit organizations throughout California’s 25th District. Politicians should not be immune from the economic impacts of COVID-19, and we need to get in the boat and help row. Now is the time to help those who have helped us. I am honored to help the local economy and community with this financial commitment,” he added.

Garcia, who represents the Santa Clarita, Antelope and Simi Valleys of the 25th Congressional District, was sworn in May 19. He and members of Congress, including their staff, are paid on the last day of each month.

The congressman will select the nonprofits at the end of each month, according to a Monday news release from Garcia’s office.