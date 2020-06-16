Home Improvements That Make Sense Any Time of Year

This is the time of year when homeowners start thinking about how to do major and minor fix-ups that will add to the value, safety, or looks of their living space. Some opt for a series of minor jobs like room makeovers, paint jobs, and landscaping projects. Others are more interested in long-term enhancements like adding pools, replacing the roof, or installing wall to wall carpeting. Whatever is on your summer and fall agenda, you might want to consider a few of the very best improvement ideas, ones that people are discovering add that extra something to the overall quality of their lives. So, if you’re interested in safety, aesthetics, adding monetary value, or anything else, put the following ideas on your list of prospective projects.

Bathroom Beautification

If you’ve ever sold a home, you know most prospective buyers do when they take a tour is head for the bathrooms. The urge has nothing to do with nature’s call but is all about an apparent preoccupation with what bathrooms look like, how their plumbing is maintained, whether they’re clean or not, and how cute they are. Real estate professionals often suggest that sellers revamp their bathrooms, either on a major or minor scale, in order to increase the likelihood of a fast sale.

Elevators

Installing a home elevator is becoming a preferred way to boost both the value and functionality of a large or small living space. For example, the safety measures this home elevator company is taking add up to three benefits which are children and older people can move from floor to floor with ease, any room looks great when it has its own elevator, and the home’s value can improve. Those who enjoy looking at new and older houses, on tours or as real estate professionals, are noticing more and more elevators as added amenities are built-in components of new homes. With an aging population, mobility and safety are two of the main item’s buyers are looking for. Elevators meet both those requirements and add a dash of elegance as well.

Backyard Basics

Is your backyard ready for the warm weather months? When the sunny days begin to arrive, millions of property owners decide to add things like barbecue pits, pools, decks, and patios. In fact, if you spend a few minutes viewing an online map site, it’s easy to see what people like to have in their backyards. The big four include contoured patios of brick or cement, small swimming pools, large outdoor cooking areas, and wide decks of redwood or maple.

Infrastructure Improvement

Value-conscious owners tend to think about the invisible characteristics of a house, like plumbing, wiring, and insulation. These projects aren’t always in the DIY category but can add both comfort and value with just small investments of time and money. Usually, you can do an insulation job yourself in a week or less. For electrical upgrades or inspections, it’s best to hire a pro. Plumbing is a hybrid case because you can replace faucets and fixtures yourself but should hire a licensed plumber to do inspections and major repairs.