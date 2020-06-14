L.A. County reaches 73K COVID-19 cases

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials reported Sunday 1,003 additional COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths related to the virus, bringing the countywide total to 73,018 and 2,907, respectively.

Of those who died: eight were over the age of 65, five of whom had underlying health conditions; and five were between the ages of 41-65, two of whom had underlying health conditions. Four deaths were reported by the cities of Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own public health department.

There are 1,383 people hospitalized due to COVID-19; 30% of those patients are in the ICU and 20% are on ventilators, per Public Health.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, Public Health reported six additional COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 2,757.

The numbers for the SCV include the numbers for an outbreak at Pitchess Detention Facility — which has been undergoing an outbreak — and is reported under the totals for Castaic. However, due to reporting delays, these numbers are not yet aligned.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials released their latest figures Tuesday, reporting a total of 2,045 patients had been tested — many of whom have been tested more than once — with 234 tests returning positive, 2,013 negative and 60 still pending, according to spokesman Patrick Moody. Three people remained in the hospital and 91 have recovered and been discharged.

In total in the SCV, 25 people have died due to complications with COVID-19, as of Friday.

Public Health reported Sunday the number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 2,757, which, broken down by region, is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 889

Unincorporated – Acton: 19

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 9

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 39

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,719 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 1

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 5

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 39

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 23

Unincorporated – Valencia: 12

