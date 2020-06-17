L.A. County reports highest one-day COVID-19 spike

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials announced 2,129 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday — the highest, one-day spike the county has faced since the beginning of the outbreak — bringing the total to 77,189 countywide.

“A portion of this large increase is due to a large backlog of about 600 test results being reported to us by one lab,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “As a reminder to the labs, it is really important that you report all testing results to the Department of Public Health in a timely manner.”

In addition, Public Health officials reported 34 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,991 deaths related to COVID-19 in L.A. County.

Of those who died: 23 were over the age of 65, 17 of whom had underlying health conditions; seven were between the ages of 41-65, four of whom had underlying health conditions; and two were between the ages of 18-40 and both had underlying health conditions. Two deaths were reported by the cities of Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own public health departments.

As of Wednesday, 1,420 people remain hospitalized countywide, of whom 28% are in the ICU and 22% are on ventilators, Ferrer said.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, the total number of cases reached 2,777 Tuesday, ahead of an update expected Wednesday afternoon.

The total for the SCV includes figures for an outbreak at Pitchess Detention Facility, which is reported under the totals for Castaic. However, due to reporting delays, these numbers are not aligned, according to Public Health officials.

As of Tuesday, the Pitchess Detention Facility, including all four of its jails, had a total of 1,796 inmates who had tested positive for COVID-19, while Castaic only had 1,721 reported cases, making it unclear how many of the region’s cases are Pitchess inmates or Castaic residents.

Public Health officials did not return requests to provide clarity on the discrepancy Tuesday. As of Thursday, the most recent day for which an accurate breakdown was available, more than 60% of all SCV cases were attributed to the jail.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials released their latest figures June 9, reporting a total of 2,045 patients had been tested — many of whom have been tested more than once — with 234 tests returning positive, 2,013 negative and 60 still pending, according to spokesman Patrick Moody. Three people remained in the hospital and 91 have recovered and been discharged, Moody added.

A total of 26 people in the SCV have died due to complications with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 2,777 as of Tuesday, which, broken down by region, is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 907

Unincorporated – Acton: 17

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 9

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 39

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,721 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 1

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 5

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 41

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 23

Unincorporated – Valencia: 12

