L.A. County sees another spike in COVID-19 cases

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials announced 2,571 additional coronavirus cases Monday — the highest one-day spike since the beginning of the outbreak — bringing the total to 85,942 countywide.

“I want to note that this is our third day in the past week where we’re reporting over 2,000 new cases during a single day,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “And while some of this may be due to lags in reporting, the numbers do tell us that we’re seeing an increase in community transmission.”

This has also created an increase in positivity rate to 8.4%, and Ferrer said it’s likely that the number of cases will increase as more people are out of their homes and around other people.

“For comparison, our seven-day average of the daily positivity rate was 5.8% on June 12, and that was just 10 days ago,” Ferrer added.

In addition, Public Health reported 18 new deaths, with a total of 3,137 deaths related to COVID-19 in L.A. County.

Of those who died: 13 were over the age of 65, nine of whom had underlying health conditions; and four were between the ages of 41-65, all of whom had underlying health conditions. One death was reported by the city of Pasadena, which has its own public health department.

“Ninety-four percent of the people who have died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions, and because this number has stayed consistent throughout the pandemic, we urge everyone who has an underlying health condition to remain home as much as possible, even though there’s a lot of reopening that’s happening around us,” Ferrer said.

Over the weekend, Public Health reported 31 additional cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, as well as three new deaths related to COVID-19 in the SCV.

On Monday, the SCV saw 10 additional cases, bringing the total number of cases in the SCV, including those associated with an outbreak at Pitchess Detention Center, to at least 2,860, with 30 total deaths related to the virus locally.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital released its latest figures Wednesday, reporting a total of 2,343 patients had been tested — many of whom have been tested more than once — with 249 tests returning positive, 2,328 negative and 77 still pending, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody. Seven people remained in the hospital and 94 have recovered and been discharged, Moody added.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 2,860 of Monday, which, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 968

Unincorporated – Acton: 19

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 10

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 39

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,731 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 2

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 5

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 49

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 23

Unincorporated – Valencia: 12

