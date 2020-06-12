Los Angeles County reports 1,633 new cases, 20 new deaths in the last day

A total of 1,633 new cases and 20 new deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in Los Angeles County in the last day, according to Public Health Department officials.

About 500 of the new cases, according to Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, were due to a backlog in cases that were delayed in their reporting from one particular lab.

The total number of cases in L.A. County is 70,476 since the beginning of the pandemic, and the total number of deaths is now at 2,832.

Of those who have died, 93% of them have had underlying conditions, Ferrer said, adding that percentage has remained steady throughout the pandemic.

The mortality rate within L.A. County among confirmed cases is now at 4.01%, a number that has continued to drop countywide in the last few weeks.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials released their latest figures Tuesday, reporting a total of 2,045 patients had been tested — many of whom have been tested more than once — with 234 tests returning positive, 2,013 negative and 60 still pending, according to spokesman Patrick Moody. Three people remained in the hospital and 91 have recovered and been discharged.

The total numbers for the Santa Clarita Valley, including those cases and deaths reported by both Henry Mayo and other health care providers, are scheduled to be updated later Friday afternoon.

As of Thursday, the SCV had a total of 2,650 confirmed cases and 25 deaths related to COVID-19, per Public Health officials.