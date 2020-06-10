Los Angeles County sees 1,275 increase in cases over last day; brings total to 67,064

As cases in at least 19 states continue to increase, including California, Los Angeles County saw an increase of 1,275 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last day, bringing the total number countywide to 67,064.

Officials also reported 61 new deaths related to COVID-19 in the last day, bringing the total number to 2,768.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Barbara Ferrer, director of the L.A. County Public Health Department, said that, of those who died, 42 were over the age of 65 and 37 of them had underlying conditions.

Of those who died, 13 were between the ages of 41-64 and nine had underlying conditions, while the remaining three were between the ages of 18-40. All three had underlying conditions.

The mortality rate within L.A. County is now at 4.1% among confirmed cases.

After a reported COVID-19-related death on Tuesday, the SCV’s death toll was 23, per Public Health and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials.

Hospital officials released their latest figures Tuesday, reporting a total of 2,045 patients had been tested — many of whom have been tested more than once — with 234 tests returning positive, 2,013 negative and 60 still pending, according to spokesman Patrick Moody. Three people remained in the hospital and 91 have recovered and been discharged.

Public Health officials are expected to update the total number of cases for the Santa Clarita Valley later Wednesday afternoon. As of Tuesday, the SCV, including the numbers from Henry Mayo and other health care providers, had a total of 2,351 cases.